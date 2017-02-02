Transport for London (TfL) has issued a new map to help travellers navigate their way around the city during the next Tube strike.

In a move which the Evening Standard labelled “unprecedented”, TfL has issued the emergency map as the strike currently looks like it will be going ahead, beginning on Sunday night.

The industrial action, over jobs and Tube ticket office closures, will see workers walk off the job for 16 hours from February 5.