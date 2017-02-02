Transport for London (TfL) has issued a new map to help travellers navigate their way around the city during the next Tube strike.
In a move which the Evening Standard labelled “unprecedented”, TfL has issued the emergency map as the strike currently looks like it will be going ahead, beginning on Sunday night.
The industrial action, over jobs and Tube ticket office closures, will see workers walk off the job for 16 hours from February 5.
The second strike, for 15 hours, is due to take place the following Tuesday, February 7.
The strike will begin at 8pm on Sunday night, with stations reopening at 4pm on Monday.
Service will once again be limited from midday on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday.
Most zone one stations will be affected by the action.
Passengers travelling in the capital have been advised to use the Tube to get as close as possible to their destination before switching to other modes of transport.
TfL has a number of tools to help commuters navigate the strike on its website.
According to the Standard, a London Underground spokesman said: “If the strikes go ahead there will be a significant impact on Tube journeys.
“We will open as many stations as possible. But, for safety reasons, many stations, especially those in Zone 1, will not open at all or close at short notice.”
This latest action comes just weeks after another strike which affected almost all zone one tube stations.
There was also a strike on the Central and Waterloo and City lines at the end of January.