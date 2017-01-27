‘Unforgotten’ continues to tighten its grip around us, as the fate of David Walker becomes more complicated - his untimely death seen in the context of the trail of victims he left behind. Any one of his apparent victims could have sought revenge but, as Cassie asked her tireless force, which one did?

And other questions...

1. What DID the three suspects talk about in the pub?

2. Why wasn’t Tessa included, and why was there no further mention of the chat? Have they decided silence is the best policy?

3. Is Colin’s partner Simon beginning to suspect him of long-ago foul deeds, including, possibly, murder?

4. We finally found out that Cassie’s husband died when her children were little, through her support of David Walker’s son Jason. What happened to him?