We’re on the home stretch of ITV’s hit cold crime drama ‘Unforgotten’ now, and it’s clear the victim was no less culpable than whoever did him in. With writer Chris Lang revealing he was inspired by the traumatic personal stories behind the ‘Stuart Hall case’, does this affect how we view our perpetrator? Was this a revenge killing for a life of purgatory? And who really knew what?

With the penultimate episode tonight, a few more secrets will no doubt be uncovered. In the meantime...

1. What DID the three suspects talk about in the pub?

2. Why wasn’t Tessa included, and why was there no further mention of the chat? Have they decided silence is the best policy?