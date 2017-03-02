There’s good news for crime drama fans today, with confirmation that ‘Unforgotten’ will be coming back for a third series.

Viewers were fulsome in their praise for the last series starring Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar, and now ITV bosses have made it official - they’ll be back for another cold case, written by Chris Lang.

Their characters DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan solved a complex historical case of abuse and revenge in series two, as well as narrowly avoiding falling into a romance. More than six million viewers tuned in to discover how their victim David Walker met his grisly end, the revelation leading to a moral dilemma on the part of the cops. The writer Chris Lang revealed the story had been inspired by the revelations of Jimmy Savile’s abuse crimes.