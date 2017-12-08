We Alone Can't Give The Children Of Syria What They Need Most

Unicef

As the first week of December falls upon us, and we start to prepare for the festive season with our families, millions of vulnerable children who have fled violence and witnessed unspeakable horrors in their homeland of Syria are facing yet another threat – the deadly cold winter. Frightened children will be living and sleeping in bitterly freezing conditions in Syria and in refugee settlements in neighbouring countries such as Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey and Egypt or on perilous journeys in search of safety. For many, violence and loss is all they have ever known. I remember when I visited Za’atari refugee camp to see how Unicef is helping children recover their childhoods, I met children back in education, in Unicef-supported schools and providing desperately needed psychosocial support to children who don’t know if their shattered lives will ever be normal again. The children I met had fled Syria for their lives. I heard the same tales of losing homes, their schools and their friends, and stories of unimaginable violence and danger.

Unicef

One such child that I remember fondly was Odai - a healthy, happy baby boy with chubby cheeks and big sparkling brown eyes. He showed me a new trick of blowing kisses as he was passed into my arms. At just 18 months old, Odai had never seen the world outside of Za’atari refugee camp. His life began here in this sprawling, dusty, desert shelter, just eight miles from the Jordanian border with war-torn Syria. During my visit, I remember spending one whole hour hiding out in a cabin to shelter from a sudden, violent sand storm that whipped up thick clouds of red dust that scratched my throat and stung my eyes. Bursts of rain cleared the air, and children as young as 13 could be seen scraping a thick layer of wet sandy sludge from their make-do homes. It was only then that I began to understand just how vulnerable these children are - exposed to the elements - and I started to imagine just what life will be like in this place when the wind and rain is replaced by freezing winter snow during these winter months. This will be some children’s sixth winter in the camp, and whilst the possibility of snow provides a distraction for the older children, for babies and younger children it brings an added danger.

Unicef