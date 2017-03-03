Unicorn Sex Toys Now Exist Because Nothing Is Sacred

For years, unicorns were synonymous with innocence, enchantment and magic - until, that is, someone decided to make a sex toy based on the mythical creature.

Yes, that’s right, for those who love unicorns a bit too much, you can now buy a spiral horn dildo which is 7.5” in length with a circumference of 5.5”.

The niche product, from Geeky Sex Toys, comes in an array of fantastical colours including pink, purple and white - all of which come with a delightful pearlescent sheen.