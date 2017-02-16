If you’re looking for a baby name that’s unique, why not look a bit further afield?

Baby naming website Nameberry has shared its top picks of girls’ names from around the globe.

To make sure they’re unusual, the team made sure none of the names have ever appeared in the US top 1,000 baby name lists.

“If you’re looking for an unusual baby name, you don’t have to go to the extreme of inventing a new name or creating a novel spelling when there’s a whole world of unique international baby names out there to browse and choose from,” said Linda Rosenkrantz of Nameberry.