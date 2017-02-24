If you’re expecting a baby in spring, why not get inspired by our list of baby names inspired by the season?
As we approach the month of March, the flowers are blooming, the sun’s appearance is longer lived and everything seems a little bit more lively.
Floral names including Daisy, Willow and Blossom are perfect for this season from March until summertime.
We’ve rounded up some of our favourites below - so take your pick.
-
Blossomwundervisuals via Getty Images
-
Aprilsam74100 via Getty Images
-
Willowevgenyatamanenko via Getty Images
-
SkyeMakiEni's photo via Getty Images
-
BunnyFamVeld via Getty Images
-
DaisyMmeEmil via Getty Images
-
RayNataliaDeriabina via Getty Images
-
HoneyPhotohota via Getty Images
-
Buddymuratkoc via Getty Images
-
PetalvwPix via Getty Images
-
LavernaAleksandarNakic via Getty Images
-
AttwellLvnel via Getty Images
-
Applepetrenkod via Getty Images
-
Avivti-ja via Getty Images
We’ve found baby name meanings from She Knows, BabyCenter and Behind The Name. Enjoy!
