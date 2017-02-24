All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    24/02/2017 16:27 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 09:42 GMT

    Unique Baby Names: 14 Spring-Inspired Names Including Daisy, Willow And Buddy

    🌻🌼🌸

    If you’re expecting a baby in spring, why not get inspired by our list of baby names inspired by the season?

    As we approach the month of March, the flowers are blooming, the sun’s appearance is longer lived and everything seems a little bit more lively.

    Floral names including Daisy, Willow and Blossom are perfect for this season from March until summertime.

    We’ve rounded up some of our favourites below - so take your pick. 

    • Blossom
      wundervisuals via Getty Images
      In English the meaning of the name Blossom is 'fresh'
    • April
      sam74100 via Getty Images
      It might be a month in spring, but the baby name April also means opening buds of spring.
    • Willow
      evgenyatamanenko via Getty Images
      As well as being a tree that blossoms in the spring, the name Willow means 'slender and graceful'. 
    • Skye
      MakiEni's photo via Getty Images
      We can't help but look up at the beautiful blue sky in spring, so why not use this as your inspiration?
    • Bunny
      FamVeld via Getty Images
      Tie in your baby's name with the Easter season and the famous Easter bunny.
    • Daisy
      MmeEmil via Getty Images
      As the daisies blossom this season, this floral name is the perfect match for your spring baby. 
    • Ray
      NataliaDeriabina via Getty Images
      Is your newborn your ray of sunshine? The name Ray originates from Germany and means mighty protection and guards wisely.
    • Honey
      Photohota via Getty Images
      The name Honey means 'sweet'. 
    • Buddy
      muratkoc via Getty Images
      As the buds of flowers bloom in spring, why not use this alternative version of the name for your little one?
    • Petal
      vwPix via Getty Images
      A distinct floral name that is perfect for the spring season. 
    • Laverna
      AleksandarNakic via Getty Images
      Laverna is a French name meaning "born in the spring".
    • Attwell
      Lvnel via Getty Images
      Attwell means 'live by spring'.
    • Apple
      petrenkod via Getty Images
      The apple blossoms are blooming this season, so why not pay them a bit of an homage?
    • Aviv
      ti-ja via Getty Images
      This Hebrew name literally means “spring”, so it's straight to the point.

    We’ve found baby name meanings from She Knows, BabyCenter and Behind The Name. Enjoy! 

    Whether you’re looking for a name that is ‘cool’, ‘cute’, ‘pretty’, or ‘unique’, our Baby Name Generator is here to inspire you. Discover the meaning of your favourite name, browse the 100 most popular baby girl names and baby boy names in England and Wales, or let our Random Name Generator throw up an unusual suggestion. 

    Also on HuffPost
    Retro Baby Names Making A Comeback
    MORE:parentsBabiesBaby Names

    Conversations