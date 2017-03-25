Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of London as part of the Unite for Europe march. The protest against Brexit is set against the backdrop of the triggering of Article 50 by Theresa May next week on 29 March.

The mood has been jovial and slightly subdued as people were due to gather in Parliament Square near the scene of this week’s terror attack. Alastair Campbell, the first speaker at the rally, said before a moments silence: “Before we talk about Brexit, before we call on any of the speakers, we need to recognise that something really bad happened not far from here just the other day.”

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Floral tributes are seen in Parliament Square on Saturday.

As ever, being a British protest, one of the highlights is the wide array of incredibly imaginative signs on display.

Organisers said in a statement: “We will not be intimidated. We will stand in unity and solidarity. We will march on the heart of our democracy and reclaim our streets in honour and respect of those that fell. “We will be observing a minute of silence and remembrance at the start of the rally. We would encourage all attendees to bring with them some symbol of respect and to act in the appropriate fashion on the day.”

The best placard I've seen so far at the Anti Brexit march. pic.twitter.com/vrtHnJmfkt — Tom Phillips (@TomSprints) March 25, 2017

The march coincides with the EU’s 60th anniversary celebrations in Rome, where leaders of the other 27 member states will gather to discuss plans for the future of the union without the UK.

Happy Birthday, EU. The freedom to live your life anywhere in Europe was an improbable idea 60 years ago. We have come so far. #EU60 🇪🇺 — Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) March 25, 2017

#MarchForEurope2017

Sign

"I am British. I am on a March. Things must be bad." pic.twitter.com/ST0Vcfgjw2 — Iana Dreyer (@IanaDreyer) March 25, 2017

It's a lovely day for a stroll with several Thousand Friends!! #UniteForEurope #stopbrexit pic.twitter.com/RL7wAiyfEK — Alan Wareham (@AJW1966) March 25, 2017

Lib Dem former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, Labour MP David Lammy and Green co-leader Jonathan Bartley were also among those addressing the crowd.

Defiance from @JolyonMaugham “Anyone who says they know what the popular mood is is lying. What will make Brexit happen is if you give up.” — Dan Roberts (@RobertsDan) March 25, 2017

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron addressed the crowd, insisting “democracy continues” and adding: “We stand in defiance of that attack.” He added: “We are here to show solidarity and respect for those who voted leave. We do not believe they wanted this. “[Theresa May] does not speak for 52 per cent, she barely speaks for 5 per cent.”