The United Airlines passenger who was pulled screaming from his seat lost two teeth and suffered a concussion and broken nose during the incident, his lawyer has said.

Footage of David Dao being pulled from his seat on Sunday evening and dragged unconscious down the plane aisle went viral and plunged the airline into a PR catastrophe.

He was later filmed running back onto the plane, disorientated and saying “just kill me”.

The doctor been randomly selected to be forced from the flight from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, because it had been overbooked. He had calmly refused to leave as he had patients to see in the next day.