United Airlines has found itself at the centre of a PR storm - so the public has stepped in to suggest some more appropriate mottos and logos for the company. Shocking footage of a screaming passenger being violently dragged off a plane after the flight was overbooked grabbed headlines worldwide - leading to widespread condemnation of United’s actions. Now people on social media have been suggesting the airline update its slogan from ‘Fly the friendly skies’ with mottos such as ‘Where fists fly free’ and ‘beating expectations one punch at a time’.

The United passenger, who said he was a doctor, was pulled from his seat and dragged away with a bloodied lip. At one point he managed to run back on board the plane with his face covered in blood, saying “just kill me” and “I need to go home”, according to witnesses. In an extraordinary email to the company, United’s CEO defended the decision to forcibly remove the paying customer, saying that staff were “left with no choice”. The incident left many horrified - but some took to the opportunity to use the PR fail to give United’s branding something of a redesign. There were suggestion for a new logo...

We Make Offers You'd Better Not Refuse #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — G (@stevensongs) April 11, 2017

All Seats Are Now Available#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/Uc1DGLhIZO — Prez Agent Orange (@przagentorange) April 11, 2017

We have First Class, Business Class, and No Class #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — W.T. Martyn (@WTMartyn2) April 11, 2017

"We have Red Eye and Black Eye flights available!" #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — LAMusing (@LAMusing) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos



Where fists fly free. — Tim (TJ) LaFave Jr. (@TJLaFave) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

"Beating expectations one punch at a time" — Unmaskable Vampire (@VampireLestat) April 11, 2017

We Put The Hospital In Hospitality#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Ethan (@Warbot2003) April 11, 2017

There was some suggestion that rival brands could use the incident to their benefit...

This is what you call insightful, timely and clever marketing. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/SrscgTKVFT — Snober Abbasi (@snobers) April 11, 2017

Unsurprisingly, there were a number of Hunger Games memes...

In fact a whole Twitter account was dedicated to fake United PR...

You can run but you can't fly#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/2joEKUOI89 — United Airlines (@Fake_UnitedPR) April 11, 2017

There was also this sneak peak at the ‘new seating chart’...

Safety advice...

To be fair the #unitedAIRLINES safety leaflet does make clear what can happen in the event of over booking pic.twitter.com/FYz341iXz6 — Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) April 11, 2017

And a suggestion for a new training video...

Some also commented on the airlines latest app update...

Now I'm picturing these poor bugs being dragged out of the app. In portrait of course. Get a grip people, turn your phones #unitedAIRLINES pic.twitter.com/bnGU9SVi0q — Nir Kahn (@Nir_Kahn) April 11, 2017

Videos of the incident led to a Chicago Department of Aviation security officer being placed on paid leave. “The incident on United flight 3411 was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure and the actions of the aviation security officer are obviously not condoned,” aviation department spokeswoman Karen Pride said. “That officer has been placed on leave effective today pending a thorough review of the situation.”

