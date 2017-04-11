The boss of United Airlines has finally said sorry to the man who was filmed being pulled screaming from his flight.

Oscar Munoz was lambasted for appearing to blame the passenger, who was apparently knocked unconscious and then dragged down the aisle with his mouth bloodied, as other passengers pleaded for security staff to stop.

The man later ran back onto the plane, appearing disorientated and saying “just kill me”. He had been randomly selected to be removed from the flight because it was overbooked.

Footage shot by other passengers went viral and triggered outrage.

Munoz said the man had been “disruptive and belligerent” and staff were “left with no choice” in an internal email leaked to journalists.

Facing a PR disaster on Tuesday evening, Munoz issued a new statement saying he “continues to be disturbed” to what happened and the airline would “fix what’s broken so it never happens again”.

He called it “truly horrific”.