Universal Credit Claimants Charged More Than Tax Avoiders To Call Government

HuffPost UK Universal Credit claimants charged more than tax avoiders to phone government helplines

Universal Credit claimants are being charged more than tax avoiders to phone government helplines, HuffPost UK has found. Calls to the dedicated phone number for Universal Credit cost up to 55p per minute from some mobiles, while calls to an HMRC number for self-described tax avoiders cost up to 40p per minute. Labour’s shadow treasury chief secretary Peter Dowd accused the government of being “on the side of tax dodgers and not hard working families”.

It comes as the government on Thursday was forced into an embarrassing backtrack after admitting Universal Credit claimants did need to call a costly helpline to receive welfare payments. That admission followed just a day after the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said claimants could manage accounts entirely online, and only after HuffPost UK confronted officials with detailed accounts of hardship caused by phone fees. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn urged Theresa May at Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions to “show humanity” and scrap the call fees, a move Downing Street has thus far resisted. But now HuffPost has found those who describe themselves as tax avoiders and wish to discuss their tax status with HMRC are asked to call a special 0300 helpline. 0300 numbers count towards inclusive minutes on phone contracts, and cost up to 40p per minute for pay as you go users, according to a government call charge list.

HM Government 'Phone HMRC if you're in a tax avoidance scheme and want to leave,' the government's website advises