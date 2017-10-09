Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke has refused to “guarantee” that no family will go hungry this Christmas due to benefit delays caused by the new Universal Credit system. Coming under fire from both Labour and Tory MPs in the Commons, Gauke was challenged by former minister Frank Field to promise that no claimant would be left without cash over the festive period - but he failed to do so. Universal Credit, which replaces six separate benefits with one monthly payment made after a six-week claim period, is being rolled out across the country and is the Tories’ flagship welfare reform. But MPs, councils, housing campaigners and charities have all warned about rising levels of debt, rent arrears and foodbank use among those already moved onto the new system.

In the Commons, Field asked Gauke directly: “Can he give the House a guarantee that none of our constituents will be faced by hunger or near-destitution for the lack of money over the Christmas period?” Gauke refused to give such a pledge, replying instead: “What Universal Credit is about is ensuring that our constituents are in a stronger finance position and that’s what we are trying to deliver. “Currently if you look at where we are going to get to by 2022, 8% of the of claimants are already on Universal credit. By January it will be 10%. This is gradual, this is measured.”

But a growing number of Tory MPs have joined Labour in warning that a “pause” is needed before Universal Credit spreads to more areas across the country. Former Tory Prime Minister Sir John Major this weekend joined calls to pause the wider rollout of Universal Credit. Gauke faced a barrage of questions over the benefit, with Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Debbie Abrahams pointing out that housing associations are reporting a big increase in rent arrears, while Greater Manchester Mayor warned homelessness could double. Gauke last week unveiled new moves to promote “advance payments” for those left without funds during the six-week application process for the new benefit.

Labour’s John Mann also pointed out that the benefit changes would hit his Derbyshire constituency before Christmas. “Universal Credit is to be introduced on the 14th of December in my constituency. In my view that is indecent and should be delayed. It will be a catastrophe at Christmas for many children. “As the Secretary of State believes the opposite, will he accept my offer now to join me the week after, in the run up to Christmas, to visit my constitutents and see whether I’m right or he’s right on what the impact is going to be?” Gauke replied that he visited Job Centres “all the time” and they were telling him that Universal Credit was getting more people into work. The Government estimates that 250,000 more people will get a job thanks to the new system, once it has been adopted nationwide.

