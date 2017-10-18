Government Announces It Will Scrap Universal Credit Helpline Fees

The government is to scrap fees for the Universal Credit helpline after it was revealed some claimants have been charged up to 55p a minute to access advice and support. Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke confirmed the move on Wednesday saying the helpline will be free within a month. A Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) spokesperson told HuffPost UK that the decision will eventually affect all public helplines relating to benefits queries. The issue dominated last week’s Prime Minister’s Questions and the u-turn on the call charges will be seen as a victory for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who challenged Theresa May to “show some humanity” by ending the fees.

HuffPost UK Calls to the Universal Credit Helpline will be free 'within a month', the government has said

Speaking at PMQs today, Corbyn pounced as May stumbled in her response to his request for her to pause Universal Credit. She said after being interrupted by cheers from Labour: “Yes it is absolutely right that we have announced this morning that we have announced we are going to change [the call fees]. “It think it’s right that we have done this now. I want people to know they can ring in and can get their advice and they can do that without being worried about [cost].” The government quickly faced calls to refund claimants for the money they’ve spent calling the helpline. Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said: “About bloody time! They should pay people back for the money they’ve lost too.”

About bloody time! They should pay people back for the money they've lost too #UniversalCredit https://t.co/SBc91otpOJ — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) October 18, 2017

No10′s initial defence of the helpline began to falter after the Commons clash last week. And the DWP was forced into an embarrassing admission when HuffPost UK confronted officials with detailed accounts of hardship caused by the fees. Labour welcomed the move, but urged the government to support calls to “pause and fix” the roll out of Universal Credit. Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary, Debbie Abrahams, said: “The Conservatives have finally listened to Labour and scrapped the premium phone helpline for claimants. “Now they need to listen to the calls of charities and councils and back Labour’s motion today to immediately pause and fix the roll out of Universal Credit, before more people are pushed into rent arrears, poverty and homelessness.”

Empics Entertainment Labour's Debbie Abrahams has urged the government to 'pause and fix' Universal Credit