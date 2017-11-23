A further U-turn on the government’s beleaguered Universal Credit reforms was confirmed today in a victory for campaigners.

Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke confirmed on Thursday that rent payments would now continue to be paid directly to landlords rather than to tenants, answering concerns over soaring personal debt.

In a statement to the Commons, Gauke said: “[For] those people who already have an alternative payment arrangement, the presumption will be that [it] will continue and the money will therefore go to the landlord rather than the tenant.”