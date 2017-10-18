Theresa May has suffered fresh embarrassment over the expansion of the Government’s flagship benefit reform after Labour secured a symbolic victory in Parliament to underline the deep unease over the policy.

After Tory MPs abstained en masse from the vote, a Labour motion calling for the Government to pause the roll-out of Universal Credit passed with no opposition.

Some 299 MPs voted for the motion and none against it, with Labour MPs shouted “resign” as the result was read out.

The unusual move by Tory party enforcers to insist MPs sit out of the vote was condemned by one Conservative backbencher. The Tory MP told HuffPost UK:

“When I got the text saying this was a three-line whip on the Opposition Day, I thought Ok, that’s expected. Then I read ‘whip...to abstain’. I couldn’t believe it. “We are so pathetic now, so incapacitated, so inadequate that we can’t even vote against an Opposition Day motion on a central plank of Government policy like continuing the roll out of Universal Credit.”

Following the vote, Labour’s Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Debbie Abrahams said the vote represented “major defeat for the Government on their flagship welfare reform programme”. She told the Commons:

“Conservative whips and the Prime Minister have spent the day strong-arming Conservative MPs to vote against a pause of the roll-out of Universal Credit, while the Secretary of State has retreated on various aspects of his Universal Credit Policy in a panicked attempt to appease Tory MPs who know this policy is not fit for purpose. “Yet again the Prime Minister and the Tories cannot command a majority in the House of Commons. The Prime Minister is in office but not in power.”

In the aftermath of the vote, senior Tory MP Sir Edward Leigh made plain his disquiet with the Government’s tactics: “This is not and should not be a university debating society. What is the point of the House of Commons if we just express opinions for the sake of it? And surely when we vote it should have some effect.”

Speaker Bercow was scathing about the Government’s conduct. “It would be respectful to the House if a minister sooner rather than later were to come to the House, to give an indication of the Government’s thinking.

“This institution is bigger than any one party and frankly it is bigger than any one Government,” he told Parliament. “This place and what we do here matters.”

While not binding on the Government, the vote underlined the cross-party disquiet among MPs.

Universal Credit has faced widespread criticism over cuts to funding and delays to the benefit being paid, leaving hard-pressed families facing hardship.

The reform, which rolls a six benefits into a single payment, has led to claimants being forced to wait for up to six weeks without payments when they first apply, leaving some having to rely on food banks while they wait for the benefits to be paid. Others are being left with rent arrears as they struggle to cover housing costs.

The vote comes on the same day as ministers were forced to scrap fees for the Universal Credit helpline after it was revealed some claimants have been charged up to 55p a minute to access advice and support.

Last week, HuffPost UK confronted officials with detailed accounts of hardship caused by the fees, piling pressure in ministers to act.

May faced a small rebellion from her own ranks, with Tory MP Sarah Wollaston voting with Labour on the motion.