Starting university can be the most exciting time of a young person’s life, but can also be the most difficult.

Over half a million students will start university this autumn – and a lot of them will struggle.

According to the Institute for Public Policy Research, 87% of new students find it hard to cope with social or academic aspects of university life.

Over the past 10 years, there has been fivefold increase in the number of students who disclose a mental condition to their university and ask for support.

Universities are getting better at providing the much needed support for their students, but there is still a lot to be done, and prioritising the mental health and wellbeing of their students is key.

