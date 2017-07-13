A national inquiry into suicide among young people has prompted experts to demand universities do more to support “at risk” students.

Researchers at the University of Manchester discovered that around 75 students under the age of 25 die by suicide each year in England and Wales - but only 12% of this group are known to student counselling services beforehand.

According to the study, campus suicides among under 20s peak the during April and May - exam season for many students.

A quarter of those who died had searched suicide methods on the internet, posted suicidal messages on social media and had been bullied online, researchers said.

The figures were released as part of a report examining suicide among under 25 year olds in England and Wales between January 2014 and December 2015.

According to the report, suicide remains the most common cause of death for young people, with self-harm acting as one of the “most important indicators of suicide risk”.

Figures suggest that around a half of under-20s and 41% of 20-24 year olds who die by suicide have previously self-harmed.

“Self-harm, even when injuries seem minor, is one of the most important indicators of suicide risk and should always be taken seriously,” Professor Nav Kapur said.