However, there has been a 2% rise in international students from countries outside the EU.

A breakdown shows a 4% decrease in UK applicants, while the number of EU students planning to study at a UK university or college has fallen by 5%, the Press Association reported.

Overall, 649,700 people applied to university by June 30 - the last deadline for applications, down around 4% compared with this point last year.

The number of would-be students applying to university has fallen by 25,000 since last year, with experts blaming Brexit and funding changes for the fall.

Across the UK, the numbers applying to go into higher education have fallen by 5% in England, 4% in Northern Ireland, 1% in Scotland and 5% in Wales.

But the statistics do show that the proportion of 18-year-olds in England applying to universities has reached a new high, with 37.9% planning to study for a degree, up from 37.2% in 2016.

Dame Julia Goodfellow, president of vice-chancellors’ group Universities UK, said: “These figures confirm what we know already from UCAS about application figures for this year. There are several possible reasons behind the drop in numbers.

“Last year was a record high for applications, and factors such as Brexit and changes to the way degrees in nursing, midwifery and some other allied health professions in England are funded, could also be having an impact.

“There has also been a fall in the number of 18 and 19-year-olds across the UK population since 2010.

“This group makes up over half of all UK applicants to universities. The rate of applications from this age group, however, is at record levels, highlighting continued demand for university courses.”

She added: “We recognise there are a number of issues to address. Continuing to communicate to European applicants that they are welcome and enrich our education system is important.

“The decline in part-time and mature student entrants must also be addressed.

“We recognise also the concern about the total cost of going to university. Any analysis needs to cover the cost of maintenance and the interest rate on the loans.”

The figures come amid a growing debate on the future of tuition fees, which currently stand at a maximum of £9,250 a year, sparked by a Labour General Election pledge to scrap the charges.