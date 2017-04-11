Eric Monkman was criticised by some University Challenge viewers for “cracking under the pressure” last night after Joey Goldman and his Balliol College, Oxford team stormed the final to lift the series trophy.

The Canadian certainly showed signs of nerves he had not done before, buzzing in prematurely with incorrect answers four times during the match, losing his Wolfson College, Cambridge team 20 points in the process.

“I’m afraid that’s a completely useless answer,” Jeremy Paxman reprimanded the 29-year-old following one of Monkman’s toe-curling mistakes.