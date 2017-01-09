There have been some amazing names on University Challenge over the years.

So viewers were glued to their screens last night when a Peterhouse College Cambridge contestant introduced himself as Ephraim Jacob Jacobus Levinson.

BBC Is Levinson the man to finally overtake Bobby Seagull in the name stakes?

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to point out the student’s unusual moniker...

#UniversityChallenge your starter for 10. Levinson's full name is... — Neil Coleman (@neilcoleman6) January 9, 2017

When Levinson says his full name and you try to work out what he said



#UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/Lj6vRl3YYw — Joel Gleicher (@JoelG_88) January 9, 2017

Did ANYONE catch the full name of Levinson?! #UniversityChallenge — Callum Davies (@Callumundo) January 9, 2017

Levinson has so many names. So many many names. #UniversityChallenge — David Ephgrave (@David_Ephgrave) January 9, 2017

What was more thrilling though, was finding out that Levinson and former contestant Oscar Powell - the man with the best facial expressions on television - used to get up to high jinks while they were at Cambridge together.

Fun fact: I once wrote Ephraim Jacob Jacobus Levinson an elaborate prank letter in the guise of Dr Phil McGraw. #universitychallenge — Oscar Powell (@oscarTFpowell) August 1, 2016

(Seriously, we need to get the background to this story.)

Sadly, as Levinson’s team only scored to 150 points to Corpus Christi’s 175, we won’t get to see anymore of the delightfully-named English Literature student.

But his incredible name will live on in the University Challenge history books.