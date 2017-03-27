Eric Monkman Monkman Vs Seagull is the University Challange battle that all of Britain has been waiting for

Two University Challenge icons - both from the University of Cambridge - will captain opposing teams in the semi-finals on Monday 27 March. Eric Monkman, of Wolfson College, captured the hearts of viewers with his incredible intelligence and soon became a social media icon. Bobby Seagull, of Emmanuel College, first caught the public’s attention for having such a memorable name and even blogged for The Huffington Post UK about being a big name on campus. But one thing you might not know - unless you follow them religiously on Twitter - is the rivals are actually really good mates. Here’s a potted history of the Monkman Vs Seagull (not so secret) bromance. It all began when Seagull diverted attention away from a Twitter compliment following #TeamEmma’s win against SOAS in the second round of the 2016-17 season.

Bobby Seagull. The hero we all need #UniversityChallenge — Murdanie (@MurdanieMacleod) November 28, 2016

I think @e_monkman Monkman is the hero that we really need #UniversityChallenge https://t.co/RneMZosMGd — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) November 28, 2016

Monkman was quick to return the compliment.

@Bobby_Seagull Thanks, but we all need more than one hero right now. Don't count yourself out. — Eric Monkman (@e_monkman) November 29, 2016

The following week when Monkman’s Wolfson College team came up against another Cambridge rival - Jesus College - Seagull tweeted best wishes to his friend.

Monkman, at home in Canada as the episode aired, tweeted this adorable reply.

@Bobby_Seagull @JesusCollegeCam Thanks again, Bobby. Wish I could be back @WolfsonCam to watch it with you. — Eric Monkman (@e_monkman) December 5, 2016

And in true Monkman/Seagull fashion the conversation continued.

@e_monkman #UniversityChallenge re-union in the form of quintessential British pub quiz sometime in 2017?! https://t.co/DDG9MPdB6B — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) December 6, 2016

@Bobby_Seagull Or a Canadian pub, if you are ever on this side of the Atlantic. — Eric Monkman (@e_monkman) December 8, 2016

Then Seagull came up with a cunning plan. (Not really Monkman, guys.)

And Seagull, a little more vocal on Twitter than his pal Monkman, documented the ups and downs of the bromance.

That moment when you go to a house party in London + people think you're cool cos you know Wolfson Monkman @e_monkman #UniversityChallenge — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) December 11, 2016

He even pointed out interesting articles to his friend.

They are always unbelievably polite to one another.

@Bobby_Seagull Thanks for letting me know about this, Bobby. — Eric Monkman (@e_monkman) December 18, 2016

.@e_monkman You are most welcome Eric. — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) December 19, 2016

Seagull almost acts as a spokesman for Monkman at times.

They miss each other a lot.

@Bobby_Seagull I miss you too. Happy holidays, Bobby! — Eric Monkman (@e_monkman) December 23, 2016

.@e_monkman happy holidays to you too Eric! Looking forward to see you and @WolfsonCam on #universitychallenge in 2017! — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) December 23, 2016

Come on, admit it. We all wants a friend like this.

I wish you all a happy and blessed Christmas. pic.twitter.com/8PJOdvHmT3 — Eric Monkman (@e_monkman) December 24, 2016

They don’t mind sharing the limelight either.

I am honoured to appear alongside @Bobby_Seagull. https://t.co/plVZ4LTo8c — Eric Monkman (@e_monkman) January 12, 2017

.@e_monkman @Johnfarrelly123 Haha the honour is all mine Eric :) — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) January 12, 2017

And Seagull’s team are happy to support Monkman’s appearances.

And they get together when he’s back in the UK.

They let me out of the little red box this time. pic.twitter.com/7L6axCebgd — Eric Monkman (@e_monkman) March 14, 2017

Here Seagull shared his appreciation for Monkman not only a friend, but also as a viewer.

It's a pleasure to be your friend @e_monkman and as a viewer, I always take particular delight when seeing you on #UniversityChallenge https://t.co/Pg52kJvW4D — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) March 1, 2017

And was even willing to share his ties.

Which tie should @e_monkman borrow from me to wear with his light blue shirt for a formal dinner tomorrow? #UniversityChallenge pic.twitter.com/bBFxXuRmpm — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) March 13, 2017

Twitter decided! Red tie it was. Thank you to @Bobby_Seagull for lending it to me.



Also, happy (belated) #PiDay, everyone. pic.twitter.com/Vr40moxPAd — Eric Monkman (@e_monkman) March 15, 2017

Seagull’s #Monkmania never ceases, as shown here.

@ownnashville @mrsc4 Mr Monkman is a wonderful man - he's generous, super intelligent, humble and amusing. Fortunate to be his friend! — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) March 19, 2017

And of course Monkman paid the compliment back.

@gbrennan @e_monkman I know, why does it have to be the semi final?!! Oh well - I'm sure our bromance will survive this. — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) March 20, 2017

But Monkman realised the semi-final will transform friends temporarily into rivals.

Next week, two good friends... pic.twitter.com/BJN1qQn5ch — Eric Monkman (@e_monkman) March 20, 2017

And Seagull realised the same.

Only Paxman standing between this #UniversityChallenge bromance next Monday night https://t.co/eXhKCkaziU — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) March 20, 2017

Thank goodness it’s only temporary.

@mikeysmall88 @e_monkman quite right Mikey, you have read correctly! Friends temporarily become rivals on Monday night :) — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) March 23, 2017

Bring. It. On.