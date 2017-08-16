All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STUDENTS
    16/08/2017 15:39 BST | Updated 16/08/2017 18:10 BST

    University Challenge Star Bobby Seagull Gives His Top Tips For A Level Results Day

    'Life isn't always plain sailing. It's how you respond that defines who you are.'

    When you think of Bobby Seagull - University Challenge legend and one of Britain’s most recognisable brainiacs - you probably don’t imagine that he would know a lot about disappointing exam results. 

    But the 33-year-old’s path to becoming a quiz show whiz was far from smooth. 

    After winning a scholarship to Eton, doing an internship at KPMG and finally bagging himself at place at Oxford University, Seagull realised part-way into his degree that his marks were slipping. 

    “By the end of the first year, I realised I probably wasn’t going to be on course for a 2:1,” he said. 

    “So at the start of the second year I made a really difficult decision to actually leave Oxford and move to Royal Holloway to do Maths and Economics.

    “Life isn’t always plain sailing.” 

    But Seagull, who went on to become a trader at Lehman Brothers before training to be a Maths teacher, strongly believes that it’s how you react to adversity that matters most. 

    “Exams are important - I’m a teacher and I do think exams open up a passport to future opportunities,” he said. “But they are not the be all and end all. 

    “It’s not what happens, but how you respond to it that matters - almost like a boxer. 

    “You get knocked down, but you gotta get back up.” 

    MORE:newsBack To SchoolUniversity Of OxfordoxfordRoyal Holloway, University of London

    Conversations