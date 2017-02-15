Police are hunting a knifeman after a University of East London student was stabbed on campus.
A man in his twenties was attacked outside of the university halls of residence on the Docklands campus in Newham at 9pm on Tuesday evening.
The Evening Standard reported that students were told to remain in their accommodation while police scoured the university for the attacker, while dozens were locked inside of the sports centre.
The victim was taken to a hospital in east London after paramedics were called to the scene. His condition is currently unknown.
Police have yet to make any arrests in connection with the attack.
The University of East London, which opened in 1992, has around 19,000 students spread across three campuses.
Witness Donna Ashby, a music management student, told the newspaper it was “worrying” the attack happened right outside of her flat.
“Three first responder cars, two police cars and an ambulance arrived on campus and they all ran to security,” she said.
“The guy was lying behind a small brick wall. There were lots of people crowding over him, which didn’t look good. He was put straight on a stretcher and rushed off.”
A University of East London spokesperson confirmed that the victim was a student at the university.
“This is a highly unusual incident and our immediate concern is to support the injured student – who is currently being treated in hospital - and his family.
“Instructions have been given to release CCTV footage to the police on request and we are making available witnesses to the police.”
A spokesperson from the Met Police added: “Police were called to University Way, E16, at approximately 21:00hrs on 14 February to reports of a stabbing.
“The London Ambulance Service was called to the scene.
“A man in his 20s was found with stab wounds. He is at an east London hospital.”