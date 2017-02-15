Police are hunting a knifeman after a University of East London student was stabbed on campus.

A man in his twenties was attacked outside of the university halls of residence on the Docklands campus in Newham at 9pm on Tuesday evening.

The Evening Standard reported that students were told to remain in their accommodation while police scoured the university for the attacker, while dozens were locked inside of the sports centre.

The victim was taken to a hospital in east London after paramedics were called to the scene. His condition is currently unknown.