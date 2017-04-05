A top British university is set to offer a range of completely online degrees from September.
Exeter University will allow Masters students from the UK and abroad to graduate without ever having stepped foot on campus.
The announcement comes as universities look to protect revenues from the potential loss of overseas students in the wake of Brexit.
A report released last month revealed that international students generate almost £26 billion a year for the UK economy, but applications from this group have fallen in recent months.
Students at Exeter will initially be able to chose from degrees in finance and management, international business and management, with the university planning to add more online courses over time.
Unlike traditional on-campus degrees, which currently cost £9,000 a year, online students will be charged £18,000.
However, the courses are only two years long and students could save money on accommodation and moving costs.
According to the Russell Group university, the courses have been designed “to fit alongside work and family commitments”.
Exeter vice chancellor Professor Sir Steve Smith said: “As our world becomes increasingly digital and international, we are embracing technology enhanced learning to deliver an internationally excellent education, which gives our talented students the ability to go on to make a difference in the world.
“Our online Masters students will have access to everything that makes our on-campus degrees internationally recognised for excellence.”
Online courses are already offered at a number of universities in the UK, but it is believed that Exeter is the highest-ranked university to launch such a scheme.
Universities minister Jo Johnson praised the move as “fantastic”.
The Tory MP said: “It is essential that courses are flexible and catered to fit around differing work and life demands.
“Through our Higher Education and Research Bill we are giving universities further opportunities to introduce new flexible ways of learning that promote access to education and equip students with the skills required for the modern workplace,” Johnson continued.
“Our reforms, alongside this type of innovation, will help ensure our higher education sector retains its world class reputation for years to come.”