Rampaging students who dressed in tracksuits and set off fireworks as part of a “pikey” themed night out have been forced to apologise to the Traveller community.

Members of the Agricultural Society at the University of Reading were filmed carrying a sofa down the street and attempting to urinate in residents’ gardens during the social in October.

“The students were carrying all sorts of stuff including fire extinguishers which they were letting off and then throwing around,” one local told the Reading Chronicle at the time.

But following an investigation by the university, the group have now been forced to write a letter to the Traveller Movement apologising for their “unacceptable” behaviour”.