It comes days after university workers began a month of walkouts in the latest stage of a bitter dispute over pensions.

It was among £7.8 million of public money spent by universities on expenses in a two-year-period, the Channel 4 programme will claim on Monday night.

The University of Surrey paid the money as part of £15,000 relocation allowances to Professor Max Lu when he relocated his family, including their Maltese dog called Oscar, in 2016, Dispatches found.

A university spent more than £1,600 of public money on transporting its new vice chancellor’s dog from Australia to the UK, an investigation has found.

The money was also used to pay for first-class flights and stays at five-star hotels around the world, plus £1,000-plus bills for meals at top restaurants.

University and College Union (UCU) general secretary Sally Hunt said: “Higher education has had to endure months of terrible headlines over the pay and perks scandals of those at the top.

“The lack of self-awareness while they feather their own nests yet hold down staff pay, use insecure contracts and try to slash pensions, is quite staggering.”

The University of Surrey defended the payment, saying it had paid “reasonable relocation expenses” when Lu moved to the Surrey establishment from Australia, where he led the University of Queensland.

A spokesman said: “As is normal practice with the relocation of permanent staff internationally, the university paid reasonable relocation expenses for Professor Lu and his wife to move to the UK.

“The total cost of this move was £15,000, which included shipment of personal possessions, visas, flights and the relocation of the family dog, all in accordance with HMRC guidelines.”

Robert Halfon, chairman of the education select committee, said there needed to be greater transparency about university expenses.

He told Dispatches: “Those kinds of examples are pretty shocking, dare I say it being an MP, but the dog example is slightly comparable to duck houses which caused the expense scandal for members of parliament in the first place.”

He added: “Well this is public money, and just as it’s a requirement now for MPs to publish their expenses, universities should be subject to the same procedures.”

Dispatches received 198 responses from 144 universities and individual Oxford and Cambridge Colleges, with 13 more not replying to the request for information covering the period 2015 to 2017.

The £7.8 million averages just under £20,000 per year institution, though they vary widely in terms of staff and student numbers.

As well as trips and fine dining, money was also spent on a £110 Fortnum & Mason hamper, an artwork costing £1,300 and a £32.50 set of Laura Ashley mugs, dispatches said.