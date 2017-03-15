University Students Accused Of Throwing 'Potentially Deadly' Newcastle Sewer Rave

University students have been accused of throwing an illegal rave in a Newcastle sewer after police shut down a party of more than 200 revellers on Saturday night.

Northumbria Police have warned that people could have died after partygoers waded through “a few feet of water” to reach the underground event, where organisers had set up sound systems and lighting.

The “dangerous” event was shut down by police around 4am after they were contacted by a number of revellers concerned about safety.