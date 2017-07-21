A rally to try to unseat Boris Johnson will take place in his constituency at the weekend.
The rally, organised by journalist Owen Jones, will include speeches from shadow foreign secretary, shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer and Labour MP Marsha De Cordova.
Attendees will go on to knock on doors around the area to convince constituents to vote Labour in order to unseat him at the next General Election, whenever that may be.
In an exclusive blog on HuffPost UK, Jones explained: “Labour can defeat Boris Johnson and paint Uxbridge and South Ruislip red.
“A few weeks ago this would have sounded fantastical: now it is political reality.
“In 2015, Johnson had a majority of nearly 10,700; in June, that more than halved to just over 5,000 votes.
“What makes this even more extraordinary is this was achieved when Labour was fighting a defensive campaign. Constituencies like Uxbridge and South Ruislip were deprived of resources and activists on the ground.
“Not this time. We’re on the offensive, and Boris Johnson’s constituency is firmly in our sights.”
Jones pointed to a number of incidents in which the foreign secretary has made controversial comments, including calling black people “piccanninies” with “watermelon smiles”, and once suggesting that equal marriage could mean “three men and a dog” getting married.
He added: “Just imagine Boris Johnson’s face when he loses his seat - and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour forms a government.”
The event is set to take place from 10.30am outside Uxbridge’s civic offices.