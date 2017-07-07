Warning Issued Over Super Strain Of Untreatable Gonorrhoea Fuelled By Oral Sex

Antibiotic resistance is making gonorrhoea much harder and sometimes impossible to treat, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned. There have been three untreatable cases of the sexually transmitted infection globally, however experts warn this could rise. “The bacteria that cause gonorrhoea are particularly smart,” said Dr Teodora Wi, medical officer at the World Health Organisation (WHO). “Every time we use a new class of antibiotics to treat the infection, the bacteria evolve to resist them.” Experts have urged people to use condoms to prevent the spread.

proud_natalia via Getty Images

WHO collected data from 77 countries and found a widespread resistance to older and cheaper antibiotics. Some countries – particularly high-income ones – are finding cases of the infection that are untreatable by all known antibiotics. “These cases may just be the tip of the iceberg, since systems to diagnose and report untreatable infections are lacking in lower-income countries where gonorrhoea is actually more common,” said Dr Wi. An estimated 78 million people are infected with gonorrhoea every year. The STI can infect the genitals, rectum and throat - the latter of which is particularly concerning to health officials. Dr Wi told the BBC: “When you use antibiotics to treat infections like a normal sore throat, this mixes with the Neisseria species (bacteria which causes gonorrhoea) in your throat and this results in resistance.” Therefore transmitting gonorrhoea through oral sex could lead to a super strain of the infection. “In the US, resistance [to an antibiotic] came from men having sex with men because of pharyngeal infection,” added Wu. Decreasing condom use, increased urbanisation and travel, poor infection detection rates and inadequate or failed treatment have all contributed to the increase in the STI’s spread.