If you were hoping to choose an unusual name for your newborn, we’re sorry to break it to you, but your mum and dad might hate it.

A survey of more than 2,000 grandparents and parents, by Mumsnet and Gransnet, revealed a fifth of grandparents (19%) hate their grandchild’s name.

And the top reason to their objection was the fact it was “too odd” (28%). Some of the names hated by grandparents included Aurora, Elijah and Tabitha.

The second highest reason grandparents didn’t like their grandchild’s name was because their own suggestion hadn’t been used (20%).

Mumsnet founder, Justine Roberts, said: “Parenthood is one long object lesson in not pleasing everyone, and new parents should think of any naming tussles as preparation for coming battles over what constitutes an appropriate outdoor outfit, whether it’s alright to cut the cat’s hair, and whether two hours is enough time to revise for a GCSE.”