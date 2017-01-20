We Bet You Didn't Know These 15 Sexual Fetishes Existed

We know you penned it in your diary already, but in case it slipped your mind, it’s London Fetish Weekend (5-8 October).

So get your PVC catsuit out of storage and settle in for a fun few days.

And if you fancy trying something new, we’ve handpicked 15 fetishes that we bet you didn’t even know existed.

1. Actirasty

Becoming aroused by the sun’s rays.