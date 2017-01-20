We Bet You Didn't Know These 15 Sexual Fetishes Existed

We know you penned it in your diary already, but in case it slipped your mind, it’s London Fetish Weekend (5-8 October).
So get your PVC catsuit out of storage and settle in for a fun few days.
And if you fancy trying something new, we’ve handpicked 15 fetishes that we bet you didn’t even know existed.
1. Actirasty
Becoming aroused by the sun’s rays.
Probably not one for the Brits.
2. Climacophilia
Becoming aroused by falling down a flight of stairs.
How do you even find out you are into that?
3. Coprophilia
Becoming aroused by faeces and defecation.
Enough said.
4. Lithophilia
Becoming aroused by stone or gravel.
Nothing like a driveway to get us in the mood.
5. Formicophilia
Becoming aroused by insects or the idea of insects nibbling on your body.
Stumbling upon an ant’s nest must be the ultimate fantasy.
6. Nasolingus
Becoming aroused by licking or sucking on someone’s nose and consuming whatever comes out.
Cold and flu season must be interesting.
8. Nebulophilia
Becoming aroused by fog.
That limited visibility though.
9. Psellismophilia
Becoming aroused by people who stutter...
They say there is something out there for everyone.
10. Psychorophilia
Becoming aroused by being cold or watching people who are cold.
At least it saves on the heating bills.
11. Pubephilia
Becoming aroused by female pubic hair.
Huzzah! No more waxing!
12. Stygiophilia
Becoming aroused by the idea of hellfire and damnation.
Hot. Literally.
13. Titillagnia
Becoming aroused by tickling other people.
Mr Tickle is boyfriend goals.
14. Urophilia
Becoming aroused by urine or urinating on others.
We’ve definitely all become more familiar with this one in recent weeks.
15. Zoophilia
Becoming aroused by animals rather than humans.
Presumably they are more distressed by Planet Earth ending than the rest of us.
