Why I Want To Make 'Upskirting' A Criminal Offence

Earlier this week, I presented a bill in the House of Commons that seeks to include upskirting as a crime under the Sexual Offences Act of 2003. “Upskirting” is the practice of unauthorised photographs under a woman’s skirt. The fact that this is not a criminal offence in all circumstances baffles me as much as it horrifies me. I understand that upskirting is a crime of the ‘modern era’, but in Scotland upskirting was made an offence back in 2009. There is simply no excuse for ignoring this issue any longer.

This is not just a problem that affects celebrities when attempting to climb out of their cars at a glitzy award show. Though I applaud those such as Holly Willoughby who have bravely condemned the paparazzi for their appalling actions, it must be said this is affecting many women right across the UK. It can happen to women on public transport, in a park, at a concert, or even just as we walk along a busy street; often without the victim even realising a photo has been taken.

Women have been increasingly speaking up about this issue, one of the first was Gina Martin. She had a photo taken up her skirt at a concert and when the police told her there was little they could do she started a petition calling for upskirting to be considered as a criminal offence, which now has over 82,000 signatures. A change in the law and ending the current lack of clarity would help police to do more to prosecute.