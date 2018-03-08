Urban And Rural Activists Are Transforming Women’s Lives - It Is Something I See Proof Of Every Day

Last month, at a health centre in Jinja, Uganda, I met a young mother, who told me her story. Ten days earlier, she had unexpectedly tested positive for HIV. The health centre was crowded and so after she got her diagnosis, the midwife only had time to give her the antiretroviral therapy (ART) medication she would now need to take for the rest of her life and send her home. With so little information in hand, when she started to feel dizzy and have nightmares several days later, she thought she was either going to die or go mad and decided to stop treatment. This would have had severe consequences for her health, and could have meant she passed the virus onto her unborn child.

Fortunately, that mother returned to the health centre one week later. On that visit, she met a “Mentor Mother” employed by mothers2mothers (m2m), an Africa-based NGO which employs HIV-positive women as community health workers that support clinical staff. The Mentor Mother was able to explain to the young mother that these were normal side effects, common when starting ARTs. She shared with her that she too is living with HIV and had the exact same experiences when she started treatment but found a way to feel better. This gave the mother the hope and encouragement she needed to resume the treatment again and reclaim her health. If she stays in care and sticks to her treatment, the chances of her passing the HIV-virus on to her child are virtually zero.

This is a story that plays out every day in health facilities and communities in Uganda where community healthcare workers, many of whom are women like m2m’s Mentor Mothers, help empower other women and their families to access medical care and transform their lives. What makes the m2m’s 70+ Mentor Mothers in Uganda so effective is that they are living examples of what is possible. By sharing their own stories of overcoming HIV, they stand out as champions to other women and their families in urban and rural communities who are facing challenges similar to what they once did. They tell them, “if I can do this, you can too,” and ensure they access the health advice and medication they need, are linked to the right clinical services, and are supported on their treatment journey.