Urban Outfitters' New Campaign Is A Major Win For Diversity

Urban Outfitters has kicked off the new year with a status quo-challenging new fashion shoot.

The ‘Class of 2017’ campaign features 16 influencers “creating change” in the world, including transgender model Hari Nef (below) and body positive activist Barbie Ferreira.

Each influencer designed their own T-shirt, shared their hopes for the upcoming year and advice they want to share with their generation.

Check out the diversity-celebrating photos and videos below:

A photo posted by Hari Nef (@harinef) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

A video posted by Urban Outfitters (@urbanoutfitters) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:13am PST

A photo posted by Hari Nef (@harinef) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

A photo posted by barbie ferreira not nox (@barbienox) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:42am PST

A video posted by Urban Outfitters (@urbanoutfitters) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:33am PST

Also on HuffPost Quotes On Why Diversity In Fashion And Beauty Matters Quotes On Why Diversity In Fashion And Beauty Matters 1 of 7 Share this slide: REX/HuffPost