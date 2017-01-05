Urban Outfitters' New Campaign Is A Major Win For Diversity

Urban Outfitters has kicked off the new year with a status quo-challenging new fashion shoot.
The ‘Class of 2017’ campaign features 16 influencers “creating change” in the world, including transgender model Hari Nef (below) and body positive activist Barbie Ferreira.
Each influencer designed their own T-shirt, shared their hopes for the upcoming year and advice they want to share with their generation.
Check out the diversity-celebrating photos and videos below:
