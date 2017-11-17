US Publication Calls Greggs' Sausage Rolls A 'Delicacy' And Brits Can't Stop Laughing

The story of Greggs’ controversial Christmas advent calendar has made its way across the pond and the coverage has made us laugh out loud.

Greggs came under fire earlier this week in the UK when an image in its new Christmas advent calendar replaced baby Jesus with a sausage roll.

If the idea of Americans talking about our humble Greggs wasn’t bizarre enough, their description of what a sausage roll is has left us in stitches.

On Twitter, USA Today referred to a sausage roll as a “delicacy”, calling it “a pastry wrapped around sausage meat”.