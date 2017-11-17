US Publication Calls Greggs' Sausage Rolls A 'Delicacy' And Brits Can't Stop Laughing

The story of Greggs’ controversial Christmas advent calendar has made its way across the pond and the coverage has made us laugh out loud.
Greggs came under fire earlier this week in the UK when an image in its new Christmas advent calendar replaced baby Jesus with a sausage roll.
If the idea of Americans talking about our humble Greggs wasn’t bizarre enough, their description of what a sausage roll is has left us in stitches.
On Twitter, USA Today referred to a sausage roll as a “delicacy”, calling it “a pastry wrapped around sausage meat”.
Needless to say, a lot of Brits thought the description was hilarious.
Meanwhile die-hard Greggs fans thought sausage rolls deserved to receive the unexpected praise.
The confusion may have arisen from the fact that American’s have many popular sausage-based products of their own, from corn dogs to their version of pigs in blankets (pictured below), which are similar to our sausage rolls.
The controversial nativity image appears behind one of the doors in Greggs’ first advent calendar. The calendar contains a different token for each day, which can be taken into Greggs stores and exchanged for a snack.
On Twitter, some Christians called for a boycott of Greggs due to the image.
In response to complaints a Greggs spokesperson said in a statement: “We’re really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention.”
Personally, we don’t think you can beat a good, quintessentially British “pastry wrapped around sausage meat”.