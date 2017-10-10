Hackers from North Korea are reported to have stolen a large amount of military documents from South Korea, including a plan to assassinate North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

Rhee Cheol-hee, a South Korean Democratic Party representative, said the information was stolen from his country’s defence ministry, citing information from unnamed defence officials, Yonhap News reported.

The contents of about 80% of the data have not yet been identified, Yonhap reported, citing Rhee, adding that the hack took place in September last year.

Pyongyang has denied responsibility for the cyberattacks, Yonhap reported, criticising Seoul for “fabricating” claims about online attacks.