An emotional Usain Bolt served as a pallbearer at the funeral of former Team GB athlete, Germaine Mason, who was farewelled in Jamaica on Sunday.

Mason, who won a silver for Great Britain at the Beijing Olympics in August 2008, died after crashing his motorcycle in Jamaica on April 20, while returning home from a party along with Bolt and fellow sprinter Michael Frater.

The 34-year-old high-jumper was said to have been weeks away from becoming a father for the second time when he crashed on the Palisadoes main road in Kingston. He was also said to be working on a “secret project” with Bolt, the Mirror reported.