    • NEWS
    22/05/2017 10:14 BST

    Usain Bolt Distraught As He Buries Team GB Athlete Germaine Mason In Jamaica

    Mason died after a motorcycle crash on April 20.

    Gilbert Bellamy / Reuters
    Usain Bolt, right, carries the coffin of former Team GB athlete Germaine Mason, who died in a motorcycle crash in Jamaica last month

    An emotional Usain Bolt served as a pallbearer at the funeral of former Team GB athlete, Germaine Mason, who was farewelled in Jamaica on Sunday.

    Mason, who won a silver for Great Britain at the Beijing Olympics in August 2008, died after crashing his motorcycle in Jamaica on April 20, while returning home from a party along with Bolt and fellow sprinter Michael Frater.

    The 34-year-old high-jumper was said to have been weeks away from becoming a father for the second time when he crashed on the Palisadoes main road in Kingston. He was also said to be working on a “secret project” with Bolt, the Mirror reported.

    Gilbert Bellamy / Reuters
    Bolt wipes tears from his eyes during the service for Mason at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, in Kingston

    Jamaica’s The Gleaner reported that Mason’s cousin, Eric Cyrus Junior, delivered the eulogy and remembered the athlete as a man who thought nothing was too good for his son Jelani.

    He remembered Mason as enjoying having alone time with his son, with the last six months being the best for them both.

    Former Bolton footballer Ricardo Gardner and Tranmere player Ian Goodison were among those helping Bolt carry Mason’s coffin at the Hagley Park Seventh Day Adventist Church in St Andrew.

    Dylan Martinez / Reuters
    Mason celebrates after winning silver for Team GB at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games

    Bolt was also said to have helped dig Mason’s grave at the service which was attended by a string of Jamaican sprinters including Nesta Carter, Frater and Asafa Powell.

    According to the Mirror, close friends said Bolt was “inconsolable” after Mason’s death

    Mason switched allegiances to Team GB in 2006 after emigrating to the UK.

