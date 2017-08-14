Usain Bolt has hung up his running boots for good after bidding an emotional goodbye to athletics at the London Stadium.

The Jamaican did a lap of honour after the final event had taken place on Sunday evening, soaking up all the applause coming from the crowd who’d stayed behind to wave him goodbye.

This weekend’s World Athletics Championship races didn’t exactly go to plan for Bolt. He had to be helped over the finishing line in the 4x100m relay on Saturday after suffering from hamstring cramp, and he only managed to take home a disappointing bronze in the 100m the week before.

However it is safe to say his legacy from his decade-long career remains intact - which is actually more than can be said for the track he ran on, as London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave him a rather large piece of it as a gift.

An honour for our city to bid farewell to the one & only @UsainBolt. He takes a piece of London with him. #London2017 pic.twitter.com/YwoeMxd7Fo — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) August 13, 2017

People are still struggling to come to terms with his departure from the sport and have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

usain bolt doing his last lap of honour is so emotional istg — vee ✨ (@vaishnavi_mr) August 14, 2017

This man is a true legend. Thank you @usainbolt for proving that there's always a possibility behind every career #UsainBolt https://t.co/RfebJf1Vdj — Julius Bizimungu🇷🇼 (@Julio_Bizimungu) August 14, 2017

You are a true legend Usain. A supreme athlete, a gentleman and a unique character who will leave a huge, irreplaceable gap in the sport ❤️️ — Louise Parry (@LouP336) August 14, 2017

He is a true Legend and a wonderful human being. Loved how he played up and interacted with the fans👏❤️ — Wendy Hogarth (@WendyHogarth) August 14, 2017

But forget all his insane achievements like those 19 gold medals and smashed world records for just a minute, because it wouldn’t be right not to mention some of the other things he will be remembered for...

When he was knocked over by a man on a segway

Remember when @usainbolt got wiped out by a Segway? pic.twitter.com/NVkBmqDQ8b — World Of Sport (@funsportsgifs) August 13, 2017

When this cheeky smile spawned many, many memes

When you're in the middle of a 100m sprint and remember you need a new profile pic for your Facebook.#Bolt pic.twitter.com/sNCDtR7Wda — I. H. Laking (@IHLaking) August 15, 2016

When he posed with Prince Harry

Suzanne Plunkett / Reuters Name a more iconic duo

When he joked around behind a reporter

When he nursed his son*

Thomas Mukoya / Reuters

* not his son.

The fact he ate 1,000 chicken nuggets during the Bejing Olympics

RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images His eating habits are an inspiration to us all