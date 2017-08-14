Usain Bolt has hung up his running boots for good after bidding an emotional goodbye to athletics at the London Stadium.
The Jamaican did a lap of honour after the final event had taken place on Sunday evening, soaking up all the applause coming from the crowd who’d stayed behind to wave him goodbye.
This weekend’s World Athletics Championship races didn’t exactly go to plan for Bolt. He had to be helped over the finishing line in the 4x100m relay on Saturday after suffering from hamstring cramp, and he only managed to take home a disappointing bronze in the 100m the week before.
However it is safe to say his legacy from his decade-long career remains intact - which is actually more than can be said for the track he ran on, as London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave him a rather large piece of it as a gift.
People are still struggling to come to terms with his departure from the sport and have been sharing their thoughts on Twitter.
But forget all his insane achievements like those 19 gold medals and smashed world records for just a minute, because it wouldn’t be right not to mention some of the other things he will be remembered for...
When he was knocked over by a man on a segway
When this cheeky smile spawned many, many memes
When he posed with Prince Harry
When he joked around behind a reporter
When he nursed his son*
* not his son.
The fact he ate 1,000 chicken nuggets during the Bejing Olympics
🙏🙏🙏