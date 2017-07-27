The celebrities that take part on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ are usually restricted to dancing sat down in the front seat, but this was not the case for Usher.

The singer forced James to pull over so he could teach him some of his trademark moves, including his famous ‘club walk’, when he appeared on the ‘Late Late Show’ sketch

The pair also sang along to some of his biggest hits, including ‘Burn’, ‘OMG’, ‘Yeah!’, ‘I Don’t Mind’ and ‘Caught Up’ during the 12-minute clip.

ITV Usher's 'Carpool Karaoke' was a bit different to the usual

Usher is the latest in a line of high-profile stars who have done ‘Carpool Karaoke’ over the last few months.

James recently welcomed Katy Perry aboard, where she opened up about her feud with Taylor Swift, while Harry Styles took part to promote his last single ‘Sign Of The Times’.

Watch Usher’s full ‘Carpool Karaoke’ in the video below...

