We loved Perrie Edward’s icy look, as the Little Mix band member was adorned with cool crystals on her chest, shoulders and her forehead and hairline on Sunday 20 August. Stunning.

The stars came out in full fashionista force at V Festival 2017.

A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

While some kept things adventurous, others played it a little more cozy.

Ella Eyre also delighted in a fun look with purple pom-pom sleeves.

A post shared by @ellaeyre on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Among the throng of celebrities to hit V Festival this weekend was author and model Katie Piper, who showed off her baby bump in an adorable lace/denim ensemble.

Piper looked gorgeous in white lace with tousled hair as she enjoyed the festival with her beau.