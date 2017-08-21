All Sections
    21/08/2017 10:32 BST

    V Festival Style: Perrie Edwards And Katie Piper Lead The Best Dressed Celebs

    Glitter. Lots of it.

    The stars came out in full fashionista force at V Festival 2017.

    We loved Perrie Edward’s icy look, as the Little Mix band member was adorned with cool crystals on her chest, shoulders and her forehead and hairline on Sunday 20 August. Stunning.

    Ella Eyre also delighted in a fun look with purple pom-pom sleeves. 

    While some kept things adventurous, others played it a little more cozy.

    A post shared by @ellaeyre on

    Among the throng of celebrities to hit V Festival this weekend was author and model Katie Piper, who showed off her baby bump in an adorable lace/denim ensemble. 

    Piper looked gorgeous in white lace with tousled hair as she enjoyed the festival with her beau. 

    A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on

    Avid fans of the SKINS series (from not-so back in the day) captured a reunion of sorts.

    Cast members from seasons one and two were snapped while enjoying their time together, taking goofy selfies of their glitter-speckled faces.

    You can always rely on festival fashion to give us the fun factor.

