The stars came out in full fashionista force at V Festival 2017.
We loved Perrie Edward’s icy look, as the Little Mix band member was adorned with cool crystals on her chest, shoulders and her forehead and hairline on Sunday 20 August. Stunning.
Ella Eyre also delighted in a fun look with purple pom-pom sleeves.
While some kept things adventurous, others played it a little more cozy.
Among the throng of celebrities to hit V Festival this weekend was author and model Katie Piper, who showed off her baby bump in an adorable lace/denim ensemble.
Piper looked gorgeous in white lace with tousled hair as she enjoyed the festival with her beau.
Avid fans of the SKINS series (from not-so back in the day) captured a reunion of sorts.
Cast members from seasons one and two were snapped while enjoying their time together, taking goofy selfies of their glitter-speckled faces.
You can always rely on festival fashion to give us the fun factor.