Richard Branson made the announcement about V, writing on Virgin’s website that the 2017 event was the company’s last.

Two of the UK’s biggest festivals have announced huge changes, with V being no longer being sponsored by Virgin, while Bestival is moving to early August.

He wrote: “Looking back on the wonderful history of V Festival has reminded me just how far Virgin has come.”

“Who would have thought that an idea to sell cut-price mail-order records would grow into a record label, let alone a unique music festival – and so much else besides?

“We wish Live Nation every success with their future plans. We would like to thank them for a brilliant partnership over recent years.”

However, all is not lost for fans who enjoy the annual two-venue event, as Music Week reports that promoter Festival Republic has taken over, with big plans for what’s next.

Their Managing Director, Melvin Benn, told the publication: “It will very much continue to have a pop and dance focus.

“We will have a complete refresh and it’s likely to go to three days. I believe the demand warrants it - the demand and the talent are out there.”

Meanwhile, Bestival has announced a huge change to their schedule, revealing that it will no longer occupy its usual spot as the last festival of the summer.

Instead, Bestival 2018 will take place on Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 August and a press release from organisers Sunday Best explains that the move comes following “festival-goers’ feedback”.