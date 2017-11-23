Notice Your Underwear Is Bleached? It Might Be Your Vagina

Ever noticed when you take your black underwear out of the washing machine, there is a ‘bleach’ stain in the crotch area? Well, you have your vagina to thank. That’s right, women’s bits can reportedly have the same corrosive, colour-changing properties as the chemicals we use to clean our toilets. Not caused by menstruation or lack of cleanliness, this ‘bleached’ area - which often appears orange or bright white in colour - is similar to what happens if you spill small amounts of bleach on clothing. Still unconvinced you would have gone your whole life without knowing this if it is the case? You aren’t the only one.

kinda messed up how no one ever tells u that ur vagina might bleach ur underwear November 18, 2017

But Emma Soos, managing director at The Women’s Health Clinic confirms that our vaginas are totally capable of doing this (even if it seems shocking). “It can cause a reaction, and stain, in different types of underwear,” says Soos. So how does our vagina do this? In short, this is all about acidic discharge. The pH balance in the vagina is acidic - a healthy value is somewhere in the range between 3.8 and 4.5 - to stop bad things happening down there. The NHS says: “Bacteria called lactobacilli help keep the vagina’s pH balance at its normal low level, which prevents the growth of other organisms. “If the pH of the vagina increases – it gets less acidic – the quality or amount of lactobacilli can fall and other bacteria can multiply.” And because, unlike male genitalia, the vagina is a self-cleaning machine, it produces discharge that has the same acidic qualities. Dr Vanessa Mackay, spokesperson for the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, says: “This mucus is produced naturally from the neck of the womb, known as the cervix. “The amount of vaginal discharge varies throughout a women’s menstrual cycle, and most pregnant women will get a pregnancy discharge.” And then this acidic discharge ends up on our knickers when we wear them.