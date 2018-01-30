Vaginal Mesh: Government To Launch Large-Scale Audit Into Complications Experienced By Women

The Department of Health and Social Care announced on Tuesday it accepts the case made by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Surgical Mesh Implants and campaigners to conduct a retrospective audit into vaginal mesh surgery. The audit will help officials better understand the scale of risks women face when undergoing surgery and inform decisions over the use of vaginal mesh going forward.

Women who’ve undergone the procedure have reported complications including severe pain when walking and sitting, leaving some unable to work. Some have also said complications have had a negative impact on their mental health, leading to depression and anxiety.

Vaginal mesh is a treatment given to women who experience pelvic organ prolapse or incontinence, often as a result of childbirth. The treatment is common in the UK, with more than 92,000 women receiving a vaginal mesh implant between April 2007 and March 2015 in England alone.

The Government is set to launch a large-scale audit into recovery after vaginal mesh surgery after hundreds of thousands of women around the world reported life-changing complications.

Cat Lee, a 43-year-old mum-of-two, suffered with severely impaired bladder control after the birth of her second child, Charlie. The former Huddersfield University lecturer underwent vaginal mesh surgery and suffered complications. She can no longer have sex, uses a mobility scooter and has retired early due to the pain she experiences on a daily basis.

“Ten years on, I’m convinced that the so-called ‘simple’ vaginal mesh surgery has ruined my life,” she previously told PA.

“Luckily, we didn’t want any more kids, but I don’t feel like a proper mum to Charlie. I can only do the school run a few times a week and then, he has to walk alongside me in my mobility scooter. I can’t play with him like other mums and I don’t feel like much of a wife either.”

The Department of Health and Social Care audit will help the NHS better understand complications related to surgery using mesh like those reported by Cat.

The audit involves linking data on patients’ conditions and the type of surgery to subsequent hospital treatment and consultations in the NHS. Once those data have been gathered and analysed, they will be published by the Department. The work is expected to be completed by April.

The study will provide the most accurate data possible about how many women in England have had mesh implanted, and how many of them have experienced problems after surgery.

NHS England estimates over 100,000 women have been operated on using mesh and that complications affect between 3-5% of cases. However, according to the APPG some recent studies suggest serious complications occur for one in 10 women. In the US, a vaginal mesh manufacturer was ordered to pay an American woman $100 million in compensation for complications relating to the device.