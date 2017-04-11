A dad has recommended an alternative use of a condom that will help to ease a new mum’s pain and swelling after she has given birth.

Dad Martin Wanless wrote on Direct Advice for Dads website that filling a condom with water, freezing it, then laying it between a new mother’s legs will alleviate pain.

“Make sure you’re stocked up on condoms,” he advised. “Filled with water and frozen, they’re the perfect shape to rest in between new mum’s legs and ease a bit of pain and swelling.

“Don’t believe me? This is actually a thing. Shortly after giving birth in hospital, my wife was taken to a fridge full of frozen condoms.”

So how helpful are these chilly condoms, also known as “vaginal popsicles”?