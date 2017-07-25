Vaginismus, where the muscles around the vagina tighten when penetration is attempted, is thought to affect millions of women across the globe. The condition can result in extreme pain when doing perfectly normal things like having sex, inserting tampons and undergoing gynaecological and pelvic examinations. “It can disrupt or completely stop your sex life, and can lead to distress, a loss of confidence and relationship problems,” Aly Dilks, clinical director at The Women’s Health Clinic, tells HuffPost UK. “It may even prevent you from starting a family.”

milos-kreckovic via Getty Images

What are the symptoms of vaginismus? According to the NHS, the main symptom is tightening of the vagina, which can make penetration difficult or even impossible. It can affect women in different ways. “Some women are unable to insert anything into their vagina because it closes up completely, while others can insert a tampon but are unable to have penetrative sex,” explains Dilks. ″Other women are able to have sex but find it very painful.” Other symptoms can include: burning or stinging when the vagina is penetrated, an intense fear of penetration and pain which makes you avoid sex, and loss of sexual desire if penetration is attempted. What causes it? While it’s not fully understood why the condition happens, factors which can play a part in its development include: :: thinking the vagina is too small :: negative sexual thoughts (such as thinking sex will be painful) :: previous sexual abuse :: damage to the vagina :: painful conditions of the vagina and surrounding area (for example, vulvodynia) :: painful first intercourse :: relationship problems :: fear of pregnancy. Treatment for vaginismus Vaginismus can be treated, however its treatment will depend on the cause. If there’s an obvious physical cause, such as an infection, it can be treated with medication, explains Dilks. If the cause is psychological, sex therapy may be recommended in the form of counselling or cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). “These therapies can help to address any underlying psychological issues, such as fear or anxiety and can tackle any irrational or incorrect beliefs that you have about sex and, if necessary, be used to educate you about sex,” says Dilks. There is also a therapy method women can try at home with their partners, called sensate focus. This is where a couple agrees to not have sex for a number of weeks or months and, during this time, they touch each other’s bodies, avoiding the genital area. “The idea is to explore your bodies, knowing that you will not have sex,” explains the NHS Choices website. “After the agreed period of time, you gradually start touching each other’s genital areas, which should eventually build up to penetrative sex.”