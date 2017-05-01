Val Kilmer appears to have confirmed that he was previously diagnosed with cancer, despite his past insistences to the contrary.

Last year, the ‘Top Gun’ star posted a lengthy status on his official Facebook page, after Michael Douglas told the press that Val had been diagnosed with cancer and “things were not looking good” for him.

He said at the time: “I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed. The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago… I have no cancer whatsoever.”

However, during an Ask Me Anything on the discussion website Reddit, Val briefly opened up about his health, admitting that he had cancer in the past.