Val Kilmer appears to have confirmed that he was previously diagnosed with cancer, despite his past insistences to the contrary.
Last year, the ‘Top Gun’ star posted a lengthy status on his official Facebook page, after Michael Douglas told the press that Val had been diagnosed with cancer and “things were not looking good” for him.
He said at the time: “I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed. The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago… I have no cancer whatsoever.”
However, during an Ask Me Anything on the discussion website Reddit, Val briefly opened up about his health, admitting that he had cancer in the past.
One fan asked him: “A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer. What was the story behind that?”
Val responded: “He was probably trying to help me [because the press] probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen [although] healing all the time.
“Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”
In the days after Michael Douglas’s claims about his friend’s health, and the swift denial that followed (which appears to have since been deleted from his Facebook page), Val later claimed he’d received an apology from the ‘Wall Street’ actor, who he called a “classy guy”.
A year earlier, Val posted a similar status on Facebook when speculation suggested he was suffering from cancer, writing: “I have not had a tumor, or a tumor operations, or any operation.
“Friends have assisted who know my spiritual convictions and have been most sensitive and kind for the extra effort in making sure there’s minimum gossip and silly talk.”