    • STYLE
    13/02/2017 16:07 GMT

    Valentine's Day Beauty Gifts To Buy Yourself, Because You Deserve It

    Treat yo'self.

    Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, which means all the love-themed beauty products are currently stocking the shelves just waiting to be taken home.

    From the latest romantic fragrance releases, to pink special editions of your favourite makeup and skincare products, we’ve rounded up the nine gifts you need in your life this February.

    • Diptyque Rosa Mundi Scented Candle
      Diptyque
      £48, from selfridges.com
    • Roja Parfums Ti Amo Parfum
      Roja Parfums
      From £65, at rojaparfums.com
    • Liz Earle Rosemary & Rock Rose Hand Repair
      Liz Earle
      £21, from lizearle.com
    • Kat Von D X Too Faced 'Better Together' Set
      Too Faced
      £18, from debenhams.com
    • Charlotte Tilbury 'Valentine' K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick
      Charlotte Tilbury
      £24, from charlottetilbury.com
    • Sanctuary White Lily & Damask Rose Bath Float
      Sanctuary
      £10, from boots.com
    • Kiko Matte For You Brush
      Kiko
      £12.90, from kikocosmetics.com
    • Guerlain Meteorites Happy Glow Blush
      Guerlain
      £38 from escentual.com
    • YSL Black Opium Floral Shock Eau De Parfum
      YSL
      From £50.50, at escentual.com
    Lush Valentine's Day 2017
    Conversations