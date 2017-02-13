Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, which means all the love-themed beauty products are currently stocking the shelves just waiting to be taken home.
From the latest romantic fragrance releases, to pink special editions of your favourite makeup and skincare products, we’ve rounded up the nine gifts you need in your life this February.
Diptyque Rosa Mundi Scented CandleDiptyque
Roja Parfums Ti Amo ParfumRoja Parfums
Liz Earle Rosemary & Rock Rose Hand RepairLiz Earle
Kat Von D X Too Faced 'Better Together' SetToo Faced
Charlotte Tilbury 'Valentine' K.I.S.S.I.N.G LipstickCharlotte Tilbury
Sanctuary White Lily & Damask Rose Bath FloatSanctuary
Kiko Matte For You BrushKiko
Guerlain Meteorites Happy Glow BlushGuerlain
YSL Black Opium Floral Shock Eau De ParfumYSL
