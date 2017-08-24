Valerie Plame Wilson launched a Gofundme page last week announcing on Twitter that, “If If Twitter executives won’t shut down Trump’s violence and hate, then it’s up to us. #BuyTwitter #BanTrump.”

A former undercover CIA agent has so far raised over $35,000 in a bold attempt to purchase Twitter so she can stop Donald Trump using it.

If @Twitter executives won’t shut down Trump’s violence and hate, then it's up to us. #BuyTwitter #BanTrump https://t.co/HhbaHSluTx

The White House responded to the initiative on Wednesday, with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issuing a statement saying that the low total (at that point less than $6000 (£4680) had been raised) showed that the American people like the Republican president’s use of Twitter.

Wilson then proceeded to unpick the validity of Sanders’ first amendment claim as donations surpassed $35,277 (£27,516) on Thursday.

“Her ridiculous attempt to shut down his first amendment is the only clear violation and expression of hate and intolerance in this equation,” the statement read.

Wow! Looks like #BuyTwitter got under Trump's skin. Too bad @SarahHuckabee doesn't know how the 1st Amendment works. https://t.co/gTWChpyFLY

Free speech has limits. Can't yell "FIRE!" in a crowded theater to cause a stampede. Can't incite violence.

And btw, ZERO funds go to me personally. If there's not enough to #BuyTwitter all proceeds go to @globalzero ’s campaign to stop nuclear war.

Wilson has ramped up her fundraising campaign on twitter during the last few days and has called out the social media platform for not banning Trump for “promoting violence” on his account.

Twitter has rules we all agree to. No threats. No promoting violence. No abusing/harassing others. It's all here: https://t.co/BYYuB5CTY8 pic.twitter.com/WAWXjJrc7s

Twitter has EVERY right to enforce its rules & #BanTrump . Company execs won't because he's big source of traffic & they want to make $$$.

Similarly Trump's nuclear threats carry real risk for catastrophic harm. We already saw his reckless tweets escalate North Korea crisis.

No gov't on earth has luxury of "taking Trump seriously but not literally." Least of all North Korea. His tweets may get lots of ppl killed.

Stakes are just too high. That’s why I’m getting LOUD about how dangerous it is for Trump to abuse this megaphone & threaten nuclear war.

And remember he’s got one finger on Twitter & the other one on the nuclear button. At all times! That scares me & it should scare everyone.

Wilson wrote on her fundraising page that she hopes to raise enough money to buy a controlling interest of Twitter stock.

If that fails, Wilson wrote, she will explore options to buy “a significant stake″ and champion the proposal at Twitter’s annual shareholder meeting.

If Wilson hits her $1 billion goal, she’d still fall far short of gaining a controlling interest in twitter. As of Wednesday a majority stake, HuffPost reported, would cost roughly $6 billion.

A $1 billion stake would, however, make her Twitter’s largest shareholder and give her a very strong position to exert influence on the company.

Twitter has declined to comment on Wilson’s attempts to purchase it.

Wilson’s identity as a CIA operative was leaked by an official in President George W. Bush’s administration in 2003 in an effort to discredit her husband, Joe Wilson, a former diplomat who criticized Bush’s decision to invade Iraq. She left the agency in 2005.